JNV Jajpur faces LPG shortage, seeks collector’s intervention for uninterrupted mid-day meals

JAJPUR: The authorities of Jajpur Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) have sought the district collector’s intervention to ensure consistent supply of LPG to the school for preparing daily meals for students residing in the hostels.

In a letter to collector Ambar Kumar Kar, JNV principal-in-charge Abhimanyu Bhatt said 560 students and 50 staff members are residing on the school campus located in Panikoili. The school mess operates four times a day, making uninterrupted cooking arrangements essential for boarders.

“The Vidyalaya solely depends on LPG for preparing meals for boarders four times a day. For this purpose, four to five numbers of domestic LPG cylinders are required per day. We have 30 domestic gas cylinder connections to cater the needs of the daily cooking requirements. However, we are not getting the required refilled LPG cylinders from the gas agency for our daily requirements,” the letter said, adding that the school is facing great hardship in feeding over 600 boarders per day due to the LPG crunch.

Bhatt requested the collector, who happens to be the chairman of the JNV school managing committee, to take urgent step and issue necessary instructions to the gas agency at Jajpur Road for ensuring regular and timely doorstep supply of refilled LPG cylinders as per requirements.

Collector Kar has reportedly directed the district chief civil supplies officer to take necessary steps to resolve the issue.