Odisha approves Rs 589 crore handloom scheme, clears smartphones for anganwadi workers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has approved the Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana (MHBY), with a budgetary provision of Rs 589.10 crore over a period of five years.

The scheme includes infrastructure support for pre-loom, on-loom and post-loom activities in handloom clusters with provision of modern machinery to support design diversification and market adaptability. Besides, weavers will be ensured regular supply of quality yarn, dyes and chemicals at optimal prices through raw material bank. Other provisions of the scheme include employment generation and skill development for weavers and ancillary workers.

Official sources said MHBY aims to protect and promote Odisha handloom through geographical indication (GI), trademarks and publicity.

It aims to expand production, increase the number of active weaver households, and preserve traditional skills. There will also be regular assessments to ensure effective implementation and impact of the scheme.