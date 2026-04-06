Odisha bans entry, operation of old vehicles from other states

BHUBANESWAR: Old commercial vehicles that are over 10 years old and registered outside the state will not be allowed entry or operation in Odisha, announced the state government on Monday.

State Transport Authority (STA) officials said a fresh order to this effect has been issued as per the direction of Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena to improve state’s transport system and strengthen passenger safety.

Accordingly, the regional transport officers (RTOs) have been asked to implement the decision taken in one of the STA meetings held on July 19, 2023.

As per the STA decision, restrictions will be imposed on entry and operation of commercial vehicles registered in other states in Odisha if they are more than 10 years old.

No new permits will be issued to such vehicles to operate in the state.

The RTOs have also been directed not to allow change of address, transfer of ownership or collection of any transport tax for such vehicles.

The RTOs and ARTOs have been instructed to strictly enforce the ban, STA officials said, adding that the step is expected to improve road safety standards, reduce unfit vehicles on roads and lower pollution caused by old vehicles in the state.