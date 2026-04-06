Odisha CM Mohan Majhi campaigns in Assam ahead of April 9 polls

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to Assam to campaign for the BJP, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9.

Soon after arriving at Jorhat Airport, the chief minister headed to the Sonari Assembly constituency, where he addressed an election rally at Borhat Tea Estate playground. Campaigning in support of sitting MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Majhi appealed the voters to keep their faith in the BJP and strengthen the party’s foothold in the region. He also interacted with local residents and party workers, highlighting the achievements of the BJP governments at both the Centre and state-level.

Later in the day, Majhi went to Kathalguri Tea Estate under the Mariani Assembly constituency, where he addressed another public meeting in support of MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. Emphasising development, welfare initiatives and infrastructure growth, he urged voters to continue supporting the BJP for sustained progress.

Following the campaign events, the chief minister travelled to Guwahati, where he is scheduled to stay overnight. Talking to mediapersons, the chief minister said, “I have come here as a star campaigner. I saw that the BJP is working on the welfare of the poor in Assam. The BJP government will return to power again and Himanta Biswa Sarma will once again become the chief minister.

He further said, “The Assam chief minister had extensively campaigned during the Assembly election in Odisha. It is our turn now to ensure the re-election of the BJP government in Assam.”

On Monday, Majhi is scheduled to visit Kamakhya Temple before concluding his visit and returning to Odisha.