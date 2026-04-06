Odisha to make ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp chatbot more user-friendly for revenue services

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday directed officials to make the ‘Ama Sathi’ chatbot, currently available on WhatsApp, more user-friendly and accessible for providing revenue services.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan, he said the chatbot’s efficiency is being developed to ensure citizens can easily inform the administration about their problems and receive prompt assistance. Through WhatsApp, citizens can easily report their problems or complaints, and the tehsildar and other officials can take prompt action.

Official sources said all related processes will be available for personal review by the minister and the additional chief secretary of the department. Special staff will be appointed in the department to streamline the service delivery process on WhatsApp. After receiving complaints, prompt action will be taken, and citizens’ feedback will be sought after resolving the issue.

It was also decided to train new OAS and ORS officers undergoing training at the Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI) on revenue services and grievance redressal through ‘Ama Sathi’ chatbot.