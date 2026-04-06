Temperature drops as nor’westers lash parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha on Sunday witnessed nor’wester rains and thunderstorm activity which lowered mercury level by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius.

Talcher, which was the hottest a day before at 40.2 degree C, recorded 36.5 deg C, a dip of 3.7 deg C. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack too experienced showers in the afternoon following which day temperature dropped by 2.8 deg C and 3.2 deg C respectively.

Khurda recorded 32 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Rayagada 31.6 mm and Dhenkanal 27.6 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the thunderstorm activity will continue for four more days and there will be no large change in the day temperature during this period.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Prevailing weather phenomenons like the trough running from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana across Chhattisgarh and the upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and neighbourhood are triggering rains over the state.”

The regional met office said thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph will likely occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts on Monday.

Similar weather condition with wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts during this period.

The regional met office has predicted that the nor’wester rains will have the most impact on Tuesday and Wednesday.