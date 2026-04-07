After years-long wait, 14 state varsities finally get vice-chancellors

BHUBANESWAR : With a majority of public universities left without vice-chancellors (V-C) for several years, which had seriously affected their functioning, the state government finally appointed V-Cs to 14 institutions on Monday.

Governor and Chancellor of universities Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed the V-Cs to Utkal, Ravenshaw, Fakir Mohan and 11 other universities as per the provisions of The Odisha Universities Act, 1989 and The Odia University Act, 2017.

As per the communication from the Chancellor’s office in Lok Bhavan, Prof Chandi Prasad Nanda has been appointed vice-chancellor of Utkal University, while Prof Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra has been posted as V-C of Ravenshaw University and Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy at Fakir Mohan University, Balasore.

Prof Sanjaya Kumar Patro has been appointed as V-C of Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar, Prof Byomakesh Tripathy Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur and Prof Asima Sahu Khallikote Unitary University, Berhampur. Prof Pawan Kumar Agrawal has been named vice-chancellor of Maa Manikeshwari University, Kalahandi while Prof Sibaram Tripathy will take charge of Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack.

The appointments also include Prof Mahendra Kumar Mohanty as V-C of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada; Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Malik at Rajendra University, Balangir and Prof Jyotsna KB Rout at Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra will head Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri while Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty and Prof Satyanarayan Acharya will serve as the vice-chancellors of Vikram Dev University, Jeypore, and Odia University, Satyabadi, respectively.