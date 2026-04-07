BMC signs agreement to generate bio-CNG from vegetable waste in capital

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday inked a pact with Nexband Renewables, a bio-energy firm, for production of biofuel from vegetable waste generated in the capital city.

As per the MoU signed in presence of mayor Sulochana Das, a 150-tonne per day (TPD) compressed biogas (CBG) plant will be set up on the outskirts of the city to generate about 6,000 kg of bio-CNG per day. The fuel will also be automobile-grade.

The CBG plant will also produce solid organic fertiliser of about 16 TPD and liquid organic fertiliser of about 60 TPD to support soil enrichment and sustainable agriculture.

BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu said the CBG plant will be commissioned by Nexband Renewables at Khuntabandha area of Begunia in Khurda. Both vegetable waste and Napier grass will be used for its operation. “The civic body will facilitate collection and supply of vegetable waste from markets, haats and bulk waste generators beginning July 1. Around 50 TPD vegetable waste will be made available, subject to seasonal variation,” he said.