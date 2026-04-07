Four die in separate road mishaps

ROURKELA: Four persons were killed and as many suffered critical injuries in three separate road accidents across Sundargarh district on Monday.

Uditnagar police said on Monday morning, one Puja Naik (26) of Jamtoli slum in Sector 6 was killed after a truck hit her bicycle on the ring road at DAV chowk in Rourkela. The errant driver, Joseph Lugun, was arrested and his truck seized.

In another mishap, two persons died and another suffered grievous injuries after their SUV crashed on NH-143 at Jamunanaki near Kuanrmunda. Birmitrapur IIC RP Nag said the ill-fated SUV was on way to Rourkela at high speed when its driver lost control and the four-wheeler crashed into a roadside dhaba.

Two occupants of the car - Kunal Nayak (23) and Mohit Mahant (24) of Rourkela - were killed on the spot. The third occupant, Samir Gope (22), was rescued and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Similarly, a man was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle fell off a culvert near Bhandhabhui chowk under Tikayatpali police limits. The deceased was identified as Mangal Munda (30).

Police said the four were travelling on a motorcycle when the mishap took place.