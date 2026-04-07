Lingaraj Temple rituals suspended after clash between servitor groups

BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed at the Lingaraj Temple on Monday after a clash allegedly broke out between two servitor groups, leading to injury to some sevayats and suspension of daily rituals at the shrine till the afternoon.

Sources said after Sahanamela darshan at around 10 am, a dispute erupted between two servitor groups - Brahman Nijog and Badu Nijog - allegedly over removal of a sacred silver cover used for protection and ceremonial rituals of Lord Lingaraj at the shrine.

The conflict soon escalated into a clash between the two sevayat groups, resulting in a scuffle among some members. A few sevayats also sustained injuries in the brawl following which temple rituals were suspended for hours till the afternoon. Devotees also reportedly remained stranded on the temple premises for hours owing to the conflict.

To resolve the dispute, a meeting was convened by the Lingaraj Temple administration at around 2 pm and it continued till the evening after which the rituals were resumed.

Bhubaneswar ADM and Lingaraj Temple executive officer Ramesh Jena informed that the administration held talks with both the servitor groups to resolve the dispute.