Man who poisoned leopard held with hide in Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: A 31-year-old man who was arrested for possession of a leopard skin turned out to be the killer of the big cat which he had poisoned last year to avenge the killing of his cow in a village of Kandhamal district.

Forest officials detained Pankaj Kanwar at Kalaradadi near Bramanapada on Saturday afternoon. He was found in possession of a leopard skin at the time of his apprehension. Kanwar belongs to Ringibadi village under Chakapada police limits.

Tikabali forest ranger Rashi Ranjan Swain said, the accused confessed to poisoning the leopard. Further investigation revealed that after killing the animal, he along with a relative, skinned the carcass and disposed of the remains by burying them in Brutanga reserve forest.