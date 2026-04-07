MBBS doctors stage dharna in front of OPSC office seeking appointment letter

CUTTACK: Hundreds of MBBS doctors on Monday staged dharna in front of the office of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) protesting the delay in giving them appointment despite qualifying in the recruitment process.

The agitating doctors sought immediate government intervention in the matter. They said, the OPSC in May last year had invited applications for a total of 5,284 medical officer posts. Around 3,000 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 1,840 cleared the test. However, after verification of certificates, only around 822 candidates were issued appointment letters.

They alleged that despite meeting all eligibility criteria and clearing the recruitment tests, around 1,018 candidates did not receive any appointment letter from the OPSC.

This has cast uncertainty on their future and led to widespread frustration among the aspirants forcing them to stage protest, they said. They called upon the state government to take immediate steps to address the issue and provide clarity regarding the pending appointments.

“Around 1,018 candidates have not received appointment letters from the OPSC despite having qualified the test. When so many doctors are ready to go to villages and provide their services, is it appropriate for the state government to ignore them? We appeal the government to instruct OPSC to take steps for appointment of all 1,840 qualified doctors,” said an agitating doctor Omm Prakash Routray.