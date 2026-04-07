Mentally-ill woman raped, 28-year-old held

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of raping a mentally unstable woman at Gangapada village in Pattamundai area of the district.

The accused is Chandramani Jena. Police said the incident took place when the 26-year-old survivor was returning to home after attending a religious function near her village on Sunday evening.

Finding her alone, the accused dragged her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, said police.

On returning home, the woman narrated her ordeal to her parents. On Monday, her mother lodged a complaint in Pattamundai police station alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted by Jena.

IIC of Pattamundai police station Bandana Patra said acting on the FIR, a case was registered under sections 79, 64(1) and 351 of the BNS and the accused arrested. During interrogation, Jena confessed to the crime.

Both the accused and and the survivor were taken to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital for medical examination. Jena was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, the IIC added.