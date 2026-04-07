Odisha govt bans entry, use of old vehicles from other states

BHUBANESWAR: To prevent re-registration of old commercial vehicles from other states in Odisha, the government on Monday issued an order restricting entry and operation of such vehicles that are over 10 years old and registered outside the state.

The move assumes significance in view of the prohibition imposed in Delhi/NCR over plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years due to pollution concerns. Sources said such ban outside Odisha has increased the risk of older vehicles getting re-registered in the state.

State Transport Authority (STA) officials said the decision to impose restriction on entry and operation of these vehicles had already been taken in one of their meetings held on July 19, 2023. However, some regional transport offices (RTOs) were not implementing the ban despite detection of similar cases.

Accordingly, a fresh directive was issue as per the direction of Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena to improve state’s transport system and strengthen passenger safety.