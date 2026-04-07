Odisha HC annuls OMC’s Kodingamali mining tender cancellation

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has quashed the cancellation of a tender floated by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for the Kodingamali bauxite mine, and directed authorities to complete all processes.

Delivering the judgement on a writ petition filed by a private company that had emerged as the successful bidder, the two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman directed OMC managing director and officials concerned to proceed with the tender process initiated under the request for proposal dated November 3, 2025.

The OMC had floated the tender on November 3, 2025, for selection of a mine operator for the Kodingamali bauxite mine spread over Koraput and Rayagada districts with an annual target of 35 lakh metric tonne extraction for five years and extendable for another three years.

According to the petitioner company, the entire tender process was completed, including technical evaluation, financial bid opening, and reverse auction, culminating in the finalisation of the lowest bid among the nine techno-commercially qualified bidders. The petitioner argued that it was thus entitled to a work order.

However, before the issuance of the work order, the company discovered through OMC’s portal that a tender cancellation notice dated January 5, 2026, had been issued. Challenging this, the petitioner approached the high court alleging arbitrariness.