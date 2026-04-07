Shyam Metallics units closed over pollution norm violation

SAMBALPUR: Amid allegations of air, water pollution and continued non-compliance with environmental norms, the Sambalpur district administration on Monday initiated closure of multiple units of Shyam Metallics and Energy Limited at Rengali.

Seven furnaces of the ferro alloy plant, two units of the steel melting shop, unit 2 of the pellet plant and TRL kilns III, IV and VI were shut down by the administration, following directions from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Officials, accompanied by police personnel, entered the plant premises and began the closure process. However, employees involved in office-related work were permitted to enter and exit the premises upon producing valid identity cards.

The CPCB had earlier flagged the plant categorised under highly-polluting industries for adversely affecting air and water quality. Following inspections and subsequent findings of irregularities during fresh checks in March 2026, the board had issued non-compliance notices. Despite prior directives, the company failed to implement corrective measures, prompting the latest action.