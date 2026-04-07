Three killed after speeding truck rams into parked vehicle

BALASORE: Three persons were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a vehicle parked along NH-16 near Dahisada chowk under Soro police limits late on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as truck helper Vookuri Ajay Kumar (33) of Nalgonda district in Telangana and assistant Dara Sudarshan Rao (22) of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The identity of the truck driver is yet to be ascertained.

Police said a snag-hit truck bearing Jharkhand registration was parked along the NH near Dahisada chowk for the past several days. At around 12.30 am, a truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration was heading towards Bhadrak from Balasore at high speed. Its driver reportedly failed to notice the stationary truck and rammed his vehicle into it from behind.