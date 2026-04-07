Tourist missing after thunderstorm found dead at Mahendragiri hill

BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old tourist, who reportedly went missing during a thunderstorm at Mahendragiri hill in Gajapati district, was found dead on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Binod Jena of Olatpur village under Niali block in Cuttack district. It is believed that Jena died after being struck by lightning.
Police sources said on Sunday, Jena along with three of his friends reached Paralakhemundi and went to a relative’s house. After lunch, they rented a car and proceeded to Mahendragiri for sightseeing. While trekking uphill from Arjuna Cave towards Bhima temple, the group was caught in a thunderstorm. Seeking shelter, three of them entered the Bhima temple while Jena reportedly ran downhill.
After the rain subsided, the three friends began searching for Jena but failed to locate him. They then informed the local forest personnel stationed at a nearby watchtower. A search operation was launched in the area but Jena could not be traced. After being informed about the incident, Garabandh police reached the spot and also joined the search.
After sundown, the search operation was suspended due to darkness. On Monday morning, forest and police personnel were about to resume the search when someone spotted Jena’s body lying at the side of the road leading to Bhima temple.
The body was sent to district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi for autopsy. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, said police.