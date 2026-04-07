Tourist missing after thunderstorm found dead at Mahendragiri hill

BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old tourist, who reportedly went missing during a thunderstorm at Mahendragiri hill in Gajapati district, was found dead on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Binod Jena of Olatpur village under Niali block in Cuttack district. It is believed that Jena died after being struck by lightning.

Police sources said on Sunday, Jena along with three of his friends reached Paralakhemundi and went to a relative’s house. After lunch, they rented a car and proceeded to Mahendragiri for sightseeing. While trekking uphill from Arjuna Cave towards Bhima temple, the group was caught in a thunderstorm. Seeking shelter, three of them entered the Bhima temple while Jena reportedly ran downhill.