Villagers vandalise church over rape of disabled girl in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Tension flared up in Anandpur area here on Monday after locals vandalised a makeshift church protesting the alleged rape of a minor disabled girl by a 23-year-old tribal Christian in Murgagotha village.
Police said the accused, Kabu Ho, is absconding after sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl and impregnating her. The crime took place around four months ago.
Sources said the survivor had gone to take bath in a canal near the village when the accused dragged her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. The girl did not inform her family about the incident out of fear. On Sunday, she complained of uneasiness following which her parents took her to the local hospital. To their shock, the doctor informed them that she was pregnant.
On being questioned, the girl narrated her ordeal before her family members. When the incident came to light, hundreds of irate villagers vandalised the local makeshift church demanding action against the accused.
On being informed, a police team led by Anandpur SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda reached the village to take stock of the situation. Later, Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar and Anandpur tehsildar Pallavi Priyadarshini rushed to the spot. While police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident, tension continues to prevail in the area till reports last came in.
Police said the accused is on the run after committing the crime. So far, no complaint has been filed by the rape survivor’s family. Police are keeping a close watch on the situation.