Woman kills husband with help of postmaster paramour in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old woman and her postmaster paramour on charges of murdering her husband in Balikuda area of the district.

Accused Babita Swain killed her husband Bijay Kumar Swain (42) of Talakusuma village with the help of Alok Kumar Biswal (52) of Sugal, said police. Alok is the postmaster of Titira post office under Balikuda police limits.

Police said Bijay suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair with Alok. Babita’s illicit relationship led to frequent quarrels between the couple. On Saturday evening, Bijay had gone to Garia village to attend a Ram Navami feast.

He was returning home on his bicycle in the night when his wife and her paramour intercepted her near Kapilatota. The accused duo reportedly assaulted him, leading to his death. Believing him to be unconscious, they fled the scene, said police.

When Bijay did not return home, his 17-year-old son went out in search of him and found his body lying by the roadside near Kapilatota at around 11.30 pm. He raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot. A police team led by additional SP Satyabrata Das, SDPO Ajinkya Mane and Balikuda IIC Susant Sahoo reached the scene to take stock of the situation.