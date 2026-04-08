27-year-old shot dead by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 27-year-old man succumbed to bullet injuries after being allegedly shot by unidentified miscreants in Jajpur town on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Soumya Ranjan Samal, a resident of Kuansarpur under Jajpur Town police limits.

Police sources said Samal was returning home after closing his shop at Shitaleswar market when two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire on him near Kalimegha. While the assailants fled after committing the crime, Samal suffered critical gunshot wounds and collapsed on the spot.

Passersby rescued the injured youth and admitted him to Jajpur district headquarters hospital. Later in the night, Samal was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

Jajpur Town SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi said the exact motive behind the shooting and the identity of the assailants remain unknown. A scientific team visited the crime scene for forensic examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. “Efforts are underway to identify the shooters and ascertain the the reason behind the attack,” Majhi added.