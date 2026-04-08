Budget 2026-27 lays the path for Viksit Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that this year’s budget is not only a list of income and expenditure, but a roadmap for fulfilling the dream of every citizen of the state.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Ame Janiba, Ama Budget’ (Know our budget), the chief minister said, in line with the country’s vision, the state government has set goals to increase per capita income from Rs 1.8 lakh now to Rs 32 lakh by 2047, improve the living standards of the people, reduce multi-dimensional poverty to 5 per cent, increase women’s workforce participation to 70 per cent and average lifespan to over 80 years, and completely eradicate anaemia and malnutrition.

The CM said the 2026-27 budget is aligned with the state’s long-term vision and will strengthen the foundation for a prosperous and developed Odisha. The budget includes 31 new initiatives under various programmes and schemes. Stating that Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget is seven per cent higher than the budget of 2025-26, he said the government aims to transform Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

“Although it may seem impossible, the people of Odisha have the capability to turn the impossible into possible, and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, it will certainly become a reality,” he said.