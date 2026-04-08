Budget 2026-27 lays the path for Viksit Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that this year’s budget is not only a list of income and expenditure, but a roadmap for fulfilling the dream of every citizen of the state.
Addressing a workshop on ‘Ame Janiba, Ama Budget’ (Know our budget), the chief minister said, in line with the country’s vision, the state government has set goals to increase per capita income from Rs 1.8 lakh now to Rs 32 lakh by 2047, improve the living standards of the people, reduce multi-dimensional poverty to 5 per cent, increase women’s workforce participation to 70 per cent and average lifespan to over 80 years, and completely eradicate anaemia and malnutrition.
The CM said the 2026-27 budget is aligned with the state’s long-term vision and will strengthen the foundation for a prosperous and developed Odisha. The budget includes 31 new initiatives under various programmes and schemes. Stating that Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget is seven per cent higher than the budget of 2025-26, he said the government aims to transform Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.
“Although it may seem impossible, the people of Odisha have the capability to turn the impossible into possible, and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, it will certainly become a reality,” he said.
Majhi said the budget prioritises infrastructure, industry, tourism, agriculture, women’s empowerment, education and health. Stating that the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Corridor (BCPPER), National Waterway-5, and various new corridors and port projects will transform Odisha into a powerful logistics hub, he said the Shamuka beach project in Puri and the Chilika restoration plan will give a new direction to the state’s tourism.
The chief minister further said that the budget includes special measures for rural development, job creation and solving the problem of migrant labourers. Special provisions for women, including the Subhadra scheme, Lakhpati Didi and Chief Minister’s Kanya Sumangala Yojana will further strengthen women’s empowerment.
The CM said from April 1 to 14, the programme will be organised at all levels in the state to take various aspects of the budget to the people. He urged the public to actively participate in this process and provide their feedback.
Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo termed the budget citizen-centric. “This budget has been prepared keeping in mind the common people. The workshop will make the people aware of the various schemes and programmes included in the budget and its benefits will reach them,” he said.