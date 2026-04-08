Clash during ‘pala’ leaves 20 hurt in Odisha's Jajpur village

JAJPUR: At least 20 people were injured in a violent clash that broke out between two rival groups in Kasaba village under Mangalpur police limits here on Monday night.

Police said the clash erupted between residents of Bautra Sahi and Jia Sahi on the concluding night of a three-day ‘pala’ (traditional folk performing art) event organised at the village mandap.

A heated argument first broke out between the two rival groups over passing of comments during the pala performance. The situation escalated quickly as both the groups reportedly resorted to pelting stones and glass bottles besides attacking each other with lathis. The sudden outbreak of violence brought the cultural programme to an abrupt halt, leaving around 20 villagers injured.

On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured villagers were taken to Mangalpur community health centre. Later, four of them were shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jajpur Town Prasant Kumar Majhi said the clash was a fallout of previous enmity between the two groups. Adequate police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Police have launched a probe into the incident after registering two separate cases. Four persons have been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.