CM Majhi urges mining leaseholders to ramp up output

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to accelerate industrial growth and meet the rising demand for iron ore, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged mining leaseholders to enhance production capacity.

Chairing a high-level meeting with leaseholders and captains of steel industries at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister expressed concern that majority of the iron ore mines operating in the state are not meeting the quantifiable minimum production targets as defined in the mining plan approved by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and incorporated into the Mines Development and Production Agreement (MDPA) for the auctioned block.

The chief minister said rapid industrialisation in the state and across the country has significantly increased the demand for iron ore while there is a mismatch in the demand and supply. He said the issue has been flagged by the Indian Steel Association (ISA).

Assuring full government support to the mining sector, the chief minister urged stakeholders to scale-up production and streamline dispatch operation in line with evolving market requirements. He encouraged leaseholders to go beyond the mandated minimum output levels wherever feasible.

Industry representatives, on the other hand, pointed out key operational constraints and bottlenecks such as environmental clearances, land availability, logistics limitations and regulatory delays. They sought greater policy support and faster clearances to bridge the gap between mandated and actual production.