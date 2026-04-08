Karan Adani announces Rs 33,000 crore investment push in Odisha across data, power, cement sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The Adani Group on Wednesday announced investments worth over ₹33,000 crore in Odisha across digital infrastructure, power and cement manufacturing, signalling strong industry confidence in the state’s long-term growth trajectory.
Addressing a grand function organised by the Odisha government for the inauguration of 36 industrial projects worth over Rs 40,000 crore at Bhuinpur in Khurda district, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and Chairman of ACC Cement, Karan Adani, outlined three key projects by the group in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
“We have been in Odisha for years, in ports, in mining, in the foundations of industrial infrastructure. But today is different. Today we break ground on three projects that are not simply investments in capacity. They are investments in what Odisha is becoming,” he said.
The data centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar, with an investment of around ₹800 crore, is positioned as a critical digital backbone that will generate about 200 high-end direct and indirect jobs.
The data centre, Adani said, is not a building full of servers but Odisha's claim on the digital economy, the infrastructure through which AI, cloud computing and digital governance will flow for decades to come.
The thermal power plant near Cuttack will entail an estimated investment of Rs 30,181 crore. The plant aims to enhance energy security and provide a reliable power supply to industries and households, creating around 7,000 employment opportunities.
“This plant will bring stability to the grid, security to industry and predictability to the millions of households and MSMEs whose futures depend on consistent electricity,” he said.
The cement manufacturing unit is also planned in Cuttack district, with an investment of ₹2,100 crore. It is expected to generate approximately 2,500 jobs and strengthen local supply chains for infrastructure development.
“Taken together, these projects are a statement of belief. A belief that Odisha is not on the cusp of its moment , it is in it. That the next chapter of India's industrial rise will be written here, in this State, by these people,” Adani said.
The APSEZ MD thanked Chief Minister Majhi and praised him for the clarity of thought, the seriousness of his governance approach and trust.
“The Adani Group's stake in Odisha's success is not incidental. It is structural. The more Odisha grows, the more we grow with it. That alignment is, I believe, the right foundation for a partnership that outlasts any single project,” he said.