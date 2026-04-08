Karan Adani announces Rs 33,000 crore investment push in Odisha across data, power, cement sectors

BHUBANESWAR: The Adani Group on Wednesday announced investments worth over ₹33,000 crore in Odisha across digital infrastructure, power and cement manufacturing, signalling strong industry confidence in the state’s long-term growth trajectory.

Addressing a grand function organised by the Odisha government for the inauguration of 36 industrial projects worth over Rs 40,000 crore at Bhuinpur in Khurda district, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and Chairman of ACC Cement, Karan Adani, outlined three key projects by the group in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“We have been in Odisha for years, in ports, in mining, in the foundations of industrial infrastructure. But today is different. Today we break ground on three projects that are not simply investments in capacity. They are investments in what Odisha is becoming,” he said.

The data centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar, with an investment of around ₹800 crore, is positioned as a critical digital backbone that will generate about 200 high-end direct and indirect jobs.

The data centre, Adani said, is not a building full of servers but Odisha's claim on the digital economy, the infrastructure through which AI, cloud computing and digital governance will flow for decades to come.