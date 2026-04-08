NGT sends notice to Odisha government, OSPCB over illegal sand mining in Budhabalanga river

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has admitted an appeal challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted for a sand mining project in Budhabalanga river bed over 12.35 acres in Belpal village under Mayurbhanj’s Badasahi tehsil.

The NGT’s East Zone Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by Bibekananda Pattnaik, a resident of Baripada. The appeal has sought quashing of the EC granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, (SEIAA) in favour of a private lessee on February 23.

Taking note of it and reviewing the records, the bench comprising Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh issued notices to the chief secretary, Mayurbhanj collector, Badasahi tehsildar, deputy director of Mines (Baripada Circle), SEIAA, and the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. Notice was also issued to the private lessee.

The respondents have been directed to file their responses within one month. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 13, 2026.