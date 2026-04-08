Odisha man kills wife after quarrel, hangs himself

BERHAMPUR: A 29-year-old man reportedly killed his wife after a heated argument and hanged himself in Saranuapalli village under Belaguntha police limits of Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The deceased couple was identified as Chitrasen Nayak (29) and Pooja Nayak (25). Police sources said Chitrasen attacked his wife with an iron blade used for cutting vegetables after a heated altercation. Pooja suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Subsequently, Chitrasen hanged himself with a rope in the house.

On being informed by villagers, Belaguntha police rushed to Saranuapalli and seized the bodies for autopsy.

Sources said Chitrasen and Pooja were in love and had married seven years ago. After marriage, Chitrasen left his parent’s place and lived in a separate house with his wife in the same village.

The couple reportedly had a strained relationship for the past few years and used to quarrel frequently. For the past six months, Pooja was living separately with her two minor sons, aged two and three years, in Bhubaneswar, where she was working. She had returned to Saranuapalli village two days ago.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the couple’s death are yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the incident.