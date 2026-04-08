Police launch crackdown on cattle smugglers in three Odisha districts

BALASORE: Police on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids on the houses of alleged cattle smugglers across Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts.

During the operation, carried out simultaneously in the three districts since late last night, 12 persons were detained and 32 cattle rescued. Police seized over Rs 46 lakh cash, 1.85 kg gold ornaments, 7.87 kg silver ornaments, as well as 25 cars, two three-wheelers and 33 two-wheelers reportedly used for illegal cattle transportation. At least six swords and a toy gun were also seized during the raids.

The surprise raids were conducted under the direction of DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra. Police teams carried out search operations at 33 locations which were identified based on multiple complaints related to cattle theft and smuggling.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the DIG said, “We received numerous complaints about illegal cattle transportation in Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of organised smuggling networks operating as a syndicate. Based on this, we initiated a coordinated operation under the supervision of the SPs of the three districts. The operation is ongoing. We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in illegal cattle smuggling.”