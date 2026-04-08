Shortage of cooking gas: Residents stage road block in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irked over disruption of cooking gas supply, irate residents of Jagatsinghpur blocked the NH-55 at Thana chowk in the town on Tuesday.

Carrying empty cylinders as a mark of protest, the agitators demanded cancellation of the dealership of a local gas agency for allegedly harassing the public. They said several residents had received delivery authentication code messages to collect LPG cylinders from the agency. However, the agency allegedly didn’t assign cylinders to them.

A consumer, Sarat Swain of Patenigaon under Jagatsinghpur block, said despite receiving a booking message, he has not yet received his cylinder. Another consumer alleged that his delivery authentication code expired before he could obtain a cylinder.

Residents also claimed that the agency failed to display any information regarding the arrival or distribution of LPG, leaving hundreds in the dark. Even staying overnight in queues did not ensure supply, they added.

Sources said the district has 30 LPG agencies, 17 under IOCL, nine of HPCL, and four under BPCL, catering to a total of 3,47,436 consumers. Of these, IOCL serves 1,33,236 consumers, BPCL 36,197, and HPCL 1,78,003. Most agencies are reportedly facing shortages of domestic, commercial, and 5-kg cylinders, leading to widespread resentment.