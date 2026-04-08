Vigilance raids six properties of central irrigation circle’s senior engineer over DA allegations

BHUBANESWAR: Additional chief engineer of central irrigation circle, Odisha, Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, was found in possession of assets worth crores including a three-storeyed building, a farm house with a two-storeyed building, five plots, Rs 6.23 lakh cash, deposits amounting to over Rs 60 lakh and two cars.
Acting on allegations against Mohanty of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at six locations linked to him on Wednesday.
During searches, Mohanty was found in possession of a three-storeyed building spread over 3,000 sq/ft in capital city’s Baramunda Housing Board Colony area and one farmhouse along with a two-storeyed building over 4,000 sq/ft at Bhapur in Dhenkanal district.
He was also found in possession of five valuable plots including four in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhapur, Dhenkanal. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/farm house/plots is being carried out by the Vigilance’s technical wing.
This apart, Vigilance officials also found gold ornaments from Mohanty’s possession and their weight and valuation are being calculated.
Vigilance officials said they found out Mohanty had incurred Rs 13.47 lakh expenses towards air travel and the purpose of his visits to multiple locations is under verification.
The anti-corruption agency’s officers are carrying out searches at Mohanty’s three-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, paternal house at Badachana in Jajpur, house of a relative in Dhenkanal town, his office chamber, among others.