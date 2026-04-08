Vigilance raids six properties of central irrigation circle’s senior engineer over DA allegations

BHUBANESWAR: Additional chief engineer of central irrigation circle, Odisha, Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, was found in possession of assets worth crores including a three-storeyed building, a farm house with a two-storeyed building, five plots, Rs 6.23 lakh cash, deposits amounting to over Rs 60 lakh and two cars.

Acting on allegations against Mohanty of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at six locations linked to him on Wednesday.

During searches, Mohanty was found in possession of a three-storeyed building spread over 3,000 sq/ft in capital city’s Baramunda Housing Board Colony area and one farmhouse along with a two-storeyed building over 4,000 sq/ft at Bhapur in Dhenkanal district.