AAIB report blames low engine oil pressure for Rourkela aircraft crash landing

ROURKELA: The preliminary inquiry report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has attributed technical fault arising out of low engine oil pressure to the crash landing of a Cessna Caravan aircraft VT-KSS near Rourkela on January 10, which resulted in the death of a passenger and serious injuries to five others including two pilots.
Released on Wednesday, the AAIB report stated that on the fateful day, the aircraft was scheduled to operate Bhubaneswar-Utkela-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Rourkela-Bhubaneswar sectors. After completing the Bhubaneswar-Utkela-Bhubaneswar sector, the aircraft took off from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela with four passengers onboard.
Approximately 30 NM short of Rourkela, the crew observed that the engine oil pressure was low. They began to monitor and noticed a downward trend in oil pressure and reduction in the engine power. Upon confirmation of low oil pressure indications, the crew secured engine in accordance with non-normal checklist procedures and prepared to make an emergency landing at the nearest suitable site, the report said.
A mayday call was given to Rourkela ATC about an attempt for landing at the nearest field. After assessing terrain options, an initial attempt to reach a dry river bed was discontinued due to insufficient height and the crew selected an alternate open field that appeared clear of major obstacles. However, during the final approach, the aircraft hit a tree top and the nearby power line following which it impacted ground, the report said.
Upon forced landing, the aircraft suffered substantial damage to the airframe structure - its nose landing gear was separated, the main landing gear deformed, engine propeller blades damaged and forward section of the fuselage fragmented with complete structural break, crushing the left and right wing controls. The vertical and LH stabilisers besides trim tab had deep cut after getting entangled with the overhead wires, while the cockpit control column and cockpit instruments were damaged.
The report further said while no fire or smoke was observed, the data from CVDR has been downloaded for analysis. Moreover, recordings of surveillance data display approach radar from Bhubaneswar control unit, ATC transcripts and METAR from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, first-hand information from fire services and local villagers besides other records have been obtained for analysis and scrutiny.
Accredited representatives from NTSB, TSB Canada have been appointed to assist in the investigation. The aircraft engine has also been secured for further detailed examination.
In the afternoon on January 10, the nine-seater scheduled commercial aircraft operated by India One Air had crash-landed on a field near Jalda. Two pilots and four passengers suffered serious injuries. Among the injured persons, a passenger - Sushant Kumar Biswal (46) - with underlying health issues died later during treatment.