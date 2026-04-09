AAIB report blames low engine oil pressure for Rourkela aircraft crash landing

ROURKELA: The preliminary inquiry report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has attributed technical fault arising out of low engine oil pressure to the crash landing of a Cessna Caravan aircraft VT-KSS near Rourkela on January 10, which resulted in the death of a passenger and serious injuries to five others including two pilots.

Released on Wednesday, the AAIB report stated that on the fateful day, the aircraft was scheduled to operate Bhubaneswar-Utkela-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Rourkela-Bhubaneswar sectors. After completing the Bhubaneswar-Utkela-Bhubaneswar sector, the aircraft took off from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela with four passengers onboard.

Approximately 30 NM short of Rourkela, the crew observed that the engine oil pressure was low. They began to monitor and noticed a downward trend in oil pressure and reduction in the engine power. Upon confirmation of low oil pressure indications, the crew secured engine in accordance with non-normal checklist procedures and prepared to make an emergency landing at the nearest suitable site, the report said.

A mayday call was given to Rourkela ATC about an attempt for landing at the nearest field. After assessing terrain options, an initial attempt to reach a dry river bed was discontinued due to insufficient height and the crew selected an alternate open field that appeared clear of major obstacles. However, during the final approach, the aircraft hit a tree top and the nearby power line following which it impacted ground, the report said.