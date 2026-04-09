Adani Group bets big on Odisha with Rs 33,000 crore investment in 3 projects

BHUBANESWAR: The Adani Group on Wednesday announced three major projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore across digital infrastructure, power and cement manufacturing sectors in Odisha, reiterating the corporate behemoth’s expanding commitments in the state.

The announcement came as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled 36 industrial projects worth over Rs 40,811 crore at a function in Bhuinpur of Khurda district. The projects - 11 completed and 25 new investments - are in the sectors of green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textile and apparel, plastics, tourism, agro and food processing, defence manufacturing, IT & ITES, automobiles and cement.

Majhi said Odisha’s industrial growth is firmly anchored in execution, supported by a governance framework that prioritises speed, transparency, and accountability.

Of the three projects by the Adani Group, a Rs 800 crore data centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar will add to the digital infrastructure in the state and generate about 200 high-end direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and chairman of ACC Cement, Karan Adani said the data centre is not a building full of servers but Odisha’s claim on the digital economy — the infrastructure through which AI, cloud computing, and digital governance will flow for decades to come.

A thermal power plant with an estimated investment of Rs 30,181 crore near Cuttack aims to enhance energy security and provide reliable power supply to industries and households, creating around 7,000 employment opportunities.