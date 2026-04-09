Central team probes SCB hospital ICU fire that killed 12 in Odisha

CUTTACK: A six-member central team on Wednesday visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital to investigate the fire mishap in the trauma care ICU that claimed around 12 lives on March 16.

The team comprised commandant Aditya Kumar from the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare director Dr Arvind Kumar and CMO (DM Cell) Dr Yogesh, National Disaster Response Force commandant Nagendra Sangram, fire advisor from the Ministry of Home Affairs Prashanta Lonkar and general manager (T&C) of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Sunil Kumar Sahu.

Official sources said the team held discussion with the hospital authorities to assess the circumstances that led to the fire and evaluate existing safety protocols. They also collected reports from the fire services and general electricity department on the incident. Later, the central team inspected the trauma care ICU and took stock of the sequence of events from breaking out of the fire to the rescue operation.

The visit of the central team is said to be a part of a comprehensive inquiry aimed at identifying lapses, if any, and recommending measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents at the hospital in the future.

Sources said the team will compile a comprehensive report and submit it to the central government for further course of action.