Miscreants kidnap 4-month-old baby from couple at Nirakarpur railway station in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole a four-month-old boy from a couple while they were asleep at Nirakarpur railway station in Khurda district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sources said the incident occurred while the baby’s parents were waiting to board a train to Bhubaneswar. The couple was to leave for Chennai where they are employed at a spinning mill.

However, the two had dozed off when the anti-socials abducted the child and fled at about 12.30 am. Later on receiving complaint from the baby’s father Prashant Pradhan, the Nirakarpur government railway police (GRP) registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sources said the GRP officers are facing a challenge as the spot from where the child was abducted does not have CCTV cameras.