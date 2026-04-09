Odisha expands 5-kg LPG sale at petrol pumps to ease supply confusion

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday announced that five kg LPG cylinders will now be made widely available at petrol pumps across the state to address recent confusion over their distribution.

The minister said the small cylinders will be supplied under the Centre’s Free Trade LPG (FTL) scheme and can be obtained by consumers upon showing a valid identity card.

“The confusion regarding five kg LPG cylinders has been resolved. These cylinders will now be easily accessible through multiple channels, including petrol pumps, LPG agencies, and special distribution camps,” Patra said.

Under the revised pricing structure, a new five kg cylinder will cost `1,537, while refills will be available at `593. Public sector oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have been tasked with ensuring seamless supply and availability.

Patra said that oil companies have already begun organising special outreach camps in key locations. “Such camps were recently held in Angul and at Bhubaneswar railway station to facilitate easy access, especially for migrant and informal workers,” he said adding that there will be no restriction on refilling the cylinders.