Odisha to bring law with fines, jail for abusive language online, says minister

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to introduce stringent laws to curb the use of offensive and vulgar languages on social media, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the proposed legislation will target obscene and abusive speech, ensuring accountability for those who misuse online platforms. “Strict action will be taken against people found engaging in such behaviour online. The proposed legislation will also extend to public spaces. Abusive language against individuals will also be brought under regulatory scrutiny,” the minister said.

He said the move has been initiated in view of the growing misuse of language both online and offline. The legislation will empower authorities to take strong action against individuals who use vulgar or offensive words on social media, Harichandan added.

“The proposed bill will seek to safeguard public discourse and promote responsible communication. It will include penalties such as fines and imprisonment for offenders,” he said.