PIL seeks Orissa HC’s intervention to address police workload

CUTTACK: A fresh PIL has been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking urgent intervention to address the rising concern over mental health, stress and workload among police personnel besides filling up existing vacancies in the Odisha Police.

The petition, filed by advocate Shivsankar Mohanty, also sought immediate directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) to implement effective measures for handling cases of depression and institutional stress within the force.

Highlighting the issue of acute staff shortage, the petition sought the court’s direction to authorities to fill the existing vacancies in the Odisha Police to reduce the excessive workload borne by serving personnel. In the petition, Mohanty stressed that adequate manpower would significantly ease work pressure and improve overall mental well-being within the force.

The petition drew the court’s attention to the recent incidents of alleged suicide and resignation, reflecting the growing stress within the police force. These include the death of a jail warden under suspicious circumstances in Bhubaneswar in March 2026, the alleged suicide of a constable in Nayagarh in February 2026, and the resignation of a woman havildar in Angul in April 2026 citing prolonged workplace harassment and pressure.

Citing official data, the PIL noted that Odisha’s Civil Police strength stands at 25,766 against a sanctioned 35,024, while the Armed Reserve Police has 9,423 personnel against 10,579 sanctioned posts. Additionally, around 1,634 sub-inspector posts and 6,218 constable posts are also lying vacant. The police-population ratio in the state remains below sanctioned levels, exacerbating workload concerns, it stated.