Rayagada tense after tribal-police clash over Sijimali bauxite mine road project

BERHAMPUR: A day after the violent clash between tribal villagers and cops over construction of an approach road to Sijimali bauxite mines in Rayagada, an uneasy calm prevails in the area with armed police force maintaining a strict vigil to prevent the situation from escalating again.

The situation seems to be under control amid deployment of six platoons of police force in Sijimali. But the deadlock between the administration and villagers showed no signs of breaking with tribals of Sagabari and Kantamal, armed with traditional weapons, standing guard in the nearby forest, vowing to continue their opposition to the road project.

Amid the highly-fluid situation, the 58 police personnel who suffered injuries in the clashes were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital, Kashipur CHC and a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Over 100 tribals were also injured in the violence, but have reportedly not yet been admitted to any government hospital.

No official from the Rayagada administration including the police was available for comments. Mediapersons were also not allowed inside the villages.

Meanwhile, several tribal leaders termed the police action as unwarranted and demanded immediate withdrawal of forces. Tribal leader Jayaram Pangi said with many tribals from Odisha holding top positions in the country, the villagers of Sijimali hoped that their development would be prioritised.