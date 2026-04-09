Two held for attacking police during asset seizure at Ganjam crusher unit

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly obstructing police and threatening officials during an asset seizure operation at a local crusher unit in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district.

The accused are Shivaram Gowda and Nityanand Pattjoshi of Ankarada village and work at the crusher unit. Owner of the unit Mangulu Patra, the prime accused, is at large.

Police said Patra had reportedly taken loan from a Kolkata-based finance company for a Hyva truck and an excavator. But he defaulted on loan repayments for a prolonged period. Acting on an order issued by a civil court in Kolkata, a recovery team led by Ranjan Kumar Pradhan along with Digapahandi police reached the unit on Tuesday and seized the Hyva truck and the excavator.

However, the situation turned violent when Patra and his associates reportedly assaulted Ranjan, snatched his gold chain and attacked his staff. Although a police team led by ASI Jhunu Majhi was escorting Ranjan, the accused reportedly blocked the road by placing a truck and a scooter in front of the police vehicle and deflated its tyres before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, Digapahandi IIC Kishore Kumar Samal rushed to the scene with additional police personnel and rescued the cops and the recovery officials. Later, based on a written complaint lodged by Majhi, a case was registered.

Police launched an investigation and arrested Gowda and Pattjoshi. The duo was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected.

Police have seized the Hyva truck and a scooter, and further investigation is underway. A search is underway for Patra and his other associates, police added.