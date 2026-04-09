Vaccine goof-up: CHC superintendent, ANM get show-cause notice

JAGATSINGHPUR: Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Jagatsinghpur Rajendra Panigrahi on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to the superintendent of Kujang community health centre and an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) of Balidiha health sub-centre for allegedly administering DPT vaccine to a six-year-old child instead of his younger brother.

Last week, Madhusmita Das of Balidiha village under Kujang block had brought her five-year-old son to the health sub-centre for administering booster dose of DPT (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis). Nearly 23 children had come to the sub-centre for vaccination. ANM Pankajini Mohanty allegedly administered the DPT booster dose to Madhusmita’s six-year-old son instead of his five-year-old brother. The six-year-old child had already received the DPT booster dose about eight months ago.

After receiving the dose, the boy reportedly developed symptoms like trembling, drowsiness, vomiting, swelling, redness and eye-related problems. As his condition worsened, he was first admitted to Kujang CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Alleging gross negligence by the health staff, Madhusmita’s husband Manoj Das sought the intervention of Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal and requested an inquiry. He alleged that after committing the mistake, some health staff threatened him with legal action instead of addressing the matter.