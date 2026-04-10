BJP leader arrested for harassing staff of RMC

ROURKELA: A BJP leader was arrested on Wednesday on charges of harassing and misbehaving with employees of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The accused, Navin Gupta, is also an RTI activist and reportedly used to visit the RMC office in Rourkela’s Udit Nagar frequently. He was arrested after five RMC staff lodged a complaint against him.

Sources said when Gupta visited the RMC office on Tuesday afternoon, he had a heated exchange with a security guard. During the altercation, the accused was also reportedly assaulted by several employees of the civic body, leading to a commotion.

Soon after the incident, Gupta lodged a complaint in Udit Nagar police station. He stated that he had gone to meet RMC’s public information officer Asit Patnaik, regarding a pending RTI query but did not receive a response. When he attempted to meet RMC commissioner Deenah Dastageer, he was made to wait for a long time and a security guard misbehaved with him. The situation escalated into an altercation, after which RMC staff reportedly assaulted him.

Gupta further alleged that despite filing an RTI application six months ago regarding the manpower strength of RMC and pursuing a first appeal, he had not received the requested information. He also claimed he was often denied access to the commissioner despite having appointments. Gupta claimed that he was being falsely implicated due to his allegations against several RMC officials.