Childless woman kills 9-year-old niece out of jealousy in Odisha, arrested

BERHAMPUR: Driven by jealousy over her inability to bear children, a woman throttled her nine-year-old niece to death in Jagannathprasad area of Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said the accused, 26-year-old Bidyabharati Moharana, has been arrested for killing the minor daughter of her husband’s sister in Laxmanapalli village.

The girl was reported missing from her uncle’s home in Laxmanapalli at around 11 am on Wednesday. Her body was found wrapped in a polythene sheet near a toilet in the wee hours of Thursday.

Patra said after receiving a missing complaint from the girl’s mother Suni Moharana, police launched an investigation. During interrogation, the accused woman broke down and confessed to the crime.