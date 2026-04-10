CM Majhi launches Rs 616 crore power projects, warns officials of action for outages

BHUBANESWAR: Issuing a strong warning against unscheduled power cuts during the summer months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said it would not be tolerated and officials responsible for the negligence will be taken to task.

“The government will not even hesitate to send them to jail,” Majhi said while addressing a public meeting at Balianta after dedicating three grid sub-stations and eight major transmission lines developed by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) at a total investment of Rs 616 crore.

The chief minister said Odisha has emerged from a power-deficient state to become power-surplus. “Our government is committed to provide every citizen with uninterrupted and quality electricity services. In the past few months, by resolving power cut issues, we have been able to bring positive changes in people’s life. I have advised deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo to take stringent action against officials responsible for power disruption by their negligence during summer.”

Commissioning three grid sub-stations at Balianta, Satyanagar and SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the chief minister said these projects will free nearly 33 lakh consumers in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas from electricity problems. The chief minister said that despite prolonged delay due to legal and technical challenges, these infrastructure projects were completed within a year of the BJP government coming to power. “Where there is strong will, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

Describing these projects as a part of the broader plan to future-proof the increasing power needs of the state capital region, the chief minister said the power demand is projected to double from 1,000 MW to 2,000 MW by 2030. The new GIS-enabled sub-stations and integrated transmission network will improve load management, reduce outages and enhance supply stability for residential, commercial and industrial consumers, he said.