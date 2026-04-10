Ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore seized from forest in Odisha

JEYPORE: Padwa police seized over 22 quintals of ganja from a forest near Devatiguda village under Nandapur block in Koraput district on Wednesday night.

The contraband, suspected to be stored for illegal transportation, is estimated to be worth over Rs 1.10 crore.

Nandapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Devendra Kumar Mallik said based on specific intelligence inputs, a team led by Padwa IIC Ashok Bishoi launched a late-night operation in the dense forest near Devatiguda under Hatibari panchayat. “On spotting the police, those involved in the illegal collection and transportation of ganja managed to escape taking advantage of the thick forest cover,” he said.

During search, the police team found ganja packed in 180 plastic bags. The contraband was seized and brought to Padwa police station where it was weighed in the presence of a magistrate. The total quantity was found to be 22.19 quintals.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the ganja racket and nab them, the SDPO added.