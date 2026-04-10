HBT’s new initiative to empower women vendors in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT), a city-based NGO, on Thursday launched its social enterprise ‘Sambhavi Suruchi: Swada and Swabalambana’ here with an aim to empower women street food vendors by promoting safe, hygienic and quality food practices while strengthening their livelihoods.

The initiative, backed by Diversified Energy Solutions Private Limited (DESPL), is designed to support small-scale women food vendors in transitioning to the organised sector. It will focus on their capacity building, branding and facilitating market linkages to improve income opportunities and enhance customer trust.

In the first phase, 50 women street food vendors were registered under Sambhavi Suruchi and provided orientation on food safety, hygiene standards and improved business practices. They were also provided with essential support kits for implementing better hygiene and service standards in their day-to-day operations.

Founder and chairperson of HBT Dharitri Patnaik said, “Sambhavi Suruchi is not just about food, it is about dignity, safety and recognition for women who have been sustaining families through informal work for years. Through this initiative, we aim to support them in building safe, hygienic and organised food businesses, ensuring better incomes and long-term security.”