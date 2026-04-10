MoEFCC joint secy inspects aspirational plans in Odisha's Koraput

The joint secretary, who is also the central nodal officer of Koraput, visited the PM SHRI government girls’ high school at Pujariput, where he engaged with students and teachers on academic facilities and learning outcomes. He encouraged adoption of innovative teaching practices and better utilisation of available resources under central schemes.

In Semiliguda block, Mishra inspected the millet processing unit at Rajput village and reviewed efforts to promote millet-based livelihoods. He also visited the coffee nursery at Daleiguda and assessed strawberry cultivation initiatives at Karanjguda in Pottangi block.

Officials said Mishra also visited Deomali to review ongoing infrastructure development works aimed at boosting eco-tourism in the region. He inspected the tunnel construction under the Bharatmala project in Odisha and reviewed its progress.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, Zilla Parishad chief development officer Benudhar Sabar, divisional forest officer KV Bhaskar Rao and other district officials accompanied Mishra during the visits.