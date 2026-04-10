MoEFCC joint secy inspects aspirational plans in Odisha's Koraput

KORAPUT: Joint secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Satyajit Mishra reviewed the progress of aspirational districts and blocks programmes during his two-day visit to Koraput which concluded on Thursday.
Mishra undertook extensive field inspections to assess the implementation of key development initiatives. He visited the urban primary health centre at Gandhinagar, where he interacted with patients and healthcare staff to take stock of the availability and quality of medical services. He sought feedback on gaps in infrastructure and service provision.
The joint secretary, who is also the central nodal officer of Koraput, visited the PM SHRI government girls’ high school at Pujariput, where he engaged with students and teachers on academic facilities and learning outcomes. He encouraged adoption of innovative teaching practices and better utilisation of available resources under central schemes.
In Semiliguda block, Mishra inspected the millet processing unit at Rajput village and reviewed efforts to promote millet-based livelihoods. He also visited the coffee nursery at Daleiguda and assessed strawberry cultivation initiatives at Karanjguda in Pottangi block.
Officials said Mishra also visited Deomali to review ongoing infrastructure development works aimed at boosting eco-tourism in the region. He inspected the tunnel construction under the Bharatmala project in Odisha and reviewed its progress.
Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, Zilla Parishad chief development officer Benudhar Sabar, divisional forest officer KV Bhaskar Rao and other district officials accompanied Mishra during the visits.