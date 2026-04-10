Odisha government orders speedy rollout of Gramodaya in 10 Maoist-hit districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed speedy implementation of the ‘Gramodaya’ programme across 10 Maoist-affected districts for timely delivery of public services and grassroots development.

In a letter to collectors of Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada, additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Arvind Padhee outlined key action points to fast-track the initiative. The directive follows a state-level review meeting held on March 19, which was chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The ‘Gramodaya’ scheme aims to ensure effective delivery of government programmes and basic amenities in Maoist-affected villages while bridging the gap between the administration and local communities to build trust.

As part of the plan, district administrations have been asked to identify landless households in 484 villages across 39 blocks through surveys by May 15. Eligible families will be provided land and land titles under the Vasundhara scheme.

Padhee also laid emphasis on issuance of essential certificates-residence, income, caste, and legal heir-through the e-District portal within stipulated timelines.

These districts have been instructed to maintain comprehensive data on programme progress and ensure regular monitoring through periodic reviews. Filling up vacant posts in the Revenue department in these areas has also been prioritised to strengthen service delivery.

Collectors have been asked to document success stories with photographs and videos for wider dissemination and to submit constructive suggestions for improving the scheme’s effectiveness.