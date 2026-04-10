Odisha's Rushikulya rookery sees record drop in mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles

BERHAMPUR: The Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district has recorded a significant drop in mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles this year.

Around 2.05 lakh turtles laid eggs at the rookery this year, a steep decline compared to the 2025 season which witnessed mass nesting of a record nine lakh Olive Ridleys at the beach, forest officials said on Thursday.

This year also saw a shortened nesting window, with just four days of mass nesting compared to nearly 10 days in 2025.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Berhampur Dibya Ranjan Behera said various issues including shrinking beach width, soil erosion near the estuary, rising sea surface temperatures, and absence of southern winds disrupted the turtles’ arrival and nesting patterns.