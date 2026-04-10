Odisha's Rushikulya rookery sees record drop in mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles

BERHAMPUR: The Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district has recorded a significant drop in mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles this year.
Around 2.05 lakh turtles laid eggs at the rookery this year, a steep decline compared to the 2025 season which witnessed mass nesting of a record nine lakh Olive Ridleys at the beach, forest officials said on Thursday.
This year also saw a shortened nesting window, with just four days of mass nesting compared to nearly 10 days in 2025.
Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Berhampur Dibya Ranjan Behera said various issues including shrinking beach width, soil erosion near the estuary, rising sea surface temperatures, and absence of southern winds disrupted the turtles’ arrival and nesting patterns.
Last year, the Podampeta coast in the district witnessed dense nesting activity. However, this season, severe beach erosion from Podampeta to Prayagi reduced suitable nesting grounds due to which the turtles initially resorted to sporadic nesting on island beaches before shifting to the Rushikulya estuary, where very few sand beds are present, Behera said.
Meanwhile, forest officials are focusing on protecting the eggs during the 45-50 day incubation period to ensure safe emergence of the Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea.
Notably, the Rushikulya rookery had recorded zero mass nesting in 2023 and low turnout in 2024, due to which wildlife experts and forest officials remain optimistic that the nesting numbers may rise next year.