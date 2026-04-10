Padhee reviews key devpt projects, new Sambalpur city plan

SAMBALPUR: Additional chief secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee on Thursday carried out an extensive review of key infrastructure and public welfare projects besides holding discussions on the city’s future expansion and planning.

During her visit to Sambalpur, Padhee held detailed discussion on a proposed new Sambalpur city plan over 800 acres, aimed at accommodating future urban growth. The discussion also focused on plans to develop around 2,000 affordable housing units at Pardhiapali and Thelkopada for the economically weaker sections.

Padhee reviewed proposals related to fund allocation for construction of a new bus terminal in Sambalpur and the first phase of the drainage master plan, estimated at Rs 38 crore, which is currently under tendering process. The second phase, with an estimated cost of Rs 163 crore, has been sent for government approval.

In addition, proposals for establishing a centralised waste processing plant to streamline solid waste management in the city and construction of a large market complex at Budharaja were also discussed.

Padhee held a separate review with consultants regarding the proposed Sambalpur-Bargarh-Jharsuguda economic corridor, underlining its potential to accelerate regional industrial and economic growth.

Earlier in the day, she inspected major ongoing projects including the Jamadarpali intake point and Tipupada water treatment plant executed by WATCO. She also reviewed the restoration work of Modipada tank undertaken by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).