Police on high alert for Hanuman Jayanti bike rally in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police is on high alert to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the Hanuman Jayanti bike rally which is expected to witness massive participation on Friday.

The rally, organised by the Hanuman Jayanti coordination committee, will begin from Dhanupali chowk and move through Bhutapada, Motijharan, Sunapali, Dhanakauda, Sarla chowk and Sakhipada. It will culminate near the BJP office via Sen Park lane, covering some of the busiest and most sensitive stretches of the city. More than 15,000 participants are expected in the bike rally.

Keeping the scale of the procession in mind, the district police has chalked out an extensive and layered security plan. Under the direct supervision of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo, surveillance and ground-level monitoring have been intensified. The city has been placed under a security blanket with round-the-clock vigilance and checks at multiple points.

Official sources said three companies of central forces, including CRPF and BSF, will be deployed along the procession route. They will be supported by 25 platoons of state police and eight platoons of home guards in almost every lane and junction. Around 150 officers will remain on duty to oversee and coordinate the arrangements.